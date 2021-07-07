Nicolás Castillo breaks down in tears when talking about his return to the fields

After a year, five months and 14 days, Nicolás Castillo returned to play a match with the Águilas of Club América, facing Santos Laguna in a friendly duel in the United States, which the Chilean attacker described as “a new debut.” , for all that it meant.

In an interview for the América channel, called “El Regreso”, “Nico” Castillo spoke about everything he felt when he returned to the courts after a serious leg injury, and could not hold back the tears when he remembered the long road that It happened during his recovery.

“Very few people believed that I was playing again and here I am, leaving everything. I left everything in recovery, there were many tears, many fights with me, with people from the club, but it is for those people that I am here. Although the most important thing is the family. “

“I would have liked to be with my son, my family, with those who saw the worst moment of my life

Castillo assured that this match against the Warriors will remain in his memory as a new debut, since the feelings he had in the previous moments were the same as when he debuted with Universidad Católica.

“I will remember the 4th of July for the rest of my life. I would have loved to have gone out on the court and have my family close, to hug them, my son. It was a debut, to play again, to step on a court again, to have people yell at you “

Finally, Nicolás Castillo was confident and assured that this is only the first step to be able to regain his level, since he is aware that he lost a year and a half of his career, and now he will seek to return to his best form.

“It is the first step, today I have to get ready for everything I lost. I lost a year and a half. I have to go back to being who I was “

