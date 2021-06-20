Nicolas Cage’s new movie could give it a rebirth

(TRAILER) Pig, the new Neon Films production, brings the renowned Nicolas Cage back in a promising starring role.

Nicolas Cage, one of the most recognized actors of the 20th century, is at a somewhat difficult time in his career. The interpreter has not been as present on the card as he used to be in previous decades. However, a new project could allow him to return to the fame to which he is used. You’ll make it? We will have to wait.

The production in which the artist is participating is PIG, a movie of Neon Films, a company in charge of the production and distribution of films. The company may not sound very familiar to you, but it was in charge of bringing to light productions such as Parasite or I, Tonya. Both creations were widely honored at the awards day of Hollywood.

Thus, the producer’s bet with Nicolas Cage aims to be his next big success and has some traits that give it to compare with other recent action hits. Why? What is known of its plot will answer that question.

Pig is the story of a truffle gatherer named Rob who raises a pig that helps him look for them. In some way, which will represent the mystery of the feature film, his animal is kidnapped and the protagonist will seek revenge … Does it remind you of someone?

Well, if it doesn’t sound like anything to you, it could be because you don’t have in mind John wick, whose dog is murdered and his car stolen. After these acts, the murderer played by Keanu reeves he becomes the most bloodthirsty and unstoppable of all.

In the same way it could happen with the character of Cage, although they do not kill, or at least not that he knows, his pet, the desire to find him may unleash war. As shown in the trailer, the desperation to get her back is so great that Rob leaves his life in the forest and returns to the city, against all odds.

The cast will be adorned, in addition to Nicolas Cage, by Adam arkin Y Alex Wolff. The latter is a great promise of cinema. The 24-year-old has participated in productions such as the new saga of Jumanji. Under the direction of Michael Sarnoski, Pig will premiere on July 16.

