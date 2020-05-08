that artistic rebirth that made him a serious movie star, then Nicolas Cage he is living his own “Cagissance”. The 56-year-old actor has gone from financial ruin and from being the favorite meme of the networks to about to experience a resurrection as a Hollywood idol. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> If Matthew McConaughey had his” McConaissance ” with that artistic rebirth that made him a serious movie star, then Nicolas Cage he is living his own “Cagissance”. The 56-year-old actor has gone from financial ruin and from being the favorite meme of the networks to being about to live a resurrection as a Hollywood idol.

portray Joe Exotic in the biopic based on Tiger king, now we know that his saga returns: The search will have a third installment.“data-reactid =” 13 “> Why? Because the projects accumulate, and after signing to play Joe Exotic in the biographical film based on Tiger King, we now know that his saga returns: The search will have a third installment.

Nicolas Cage will star in the third installment of the adventure saga born in 2004. (Image: Buena Vista Pictures / Walt Disney)

More

Collider& nbsp; We have learned that the producer & nbsp;Jerry Bruckheimer & nbsp;(Pirates of the Caribbean) has announced important news in the & nbsp; saga;The search (National Treasure) who starred Nicolas Cage in 2004 and 2007. That adventure franchise where Nic was transformed into his own version of Indiana Jones was a box office success accumulating 735.6 million euros ($ 804.9 million) between the two installments, after having invested about € 209 million ($ 230 million) in budget . “data-reactid =” 25 “> Treasure Hunt Resumes! Thanks to Collider we have learned that the producer Jerry bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean) has announced important developments in the saga of The search (National Treasure) who starred Nicolas Cage in 2004 and 2007. That adventure franchise where Nic was transformed into his own version of Indiana Jones was a box office success accumulating 735.6 million euros ($ 804.9 million) between the two installments, after having invested about € 209 million ($ 230 million) in budget .

The same cast“It cannot mean anything other than the return of Nicolas Cage to the forefront of the saga, in which he is undoubtedly being one of the best moments of his career. The Oscar-winning actor has released & nbsp;six movies in the past few months& nbsp; and prepares to interpret yourself in duplicate& nbsp; en & nbsp;The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and for & nbsp;embody the eccentric fashion character, the & nbsp;Joe Exotic& nbsp; Netflix phenomenon, & nbsp;Tiger king, in his television debut. “data-reactid =” 28 “> Wait a minute, have we understood correctly?”The same cast“It cannot mean anything other than the return of Nicolas Cage to the forefront of the saga, in which he is undoubtedly being one of the best moments of his career. The Oscar-winning actor has released six movies in the past few months and prepares to interpret himself in duplicate in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and to embody the eccentric fashionable character, the Joe Exotic of the Netflix phenomenon, Tiger king, in his television debut.

CNBC) and had to settle for roles in minor productions to keep him going and pay the debts. “data-reactid =” 34 “> This is undoubtedly great news for moviegoers who enjoyed both installments, for Nicolas fans Cage but above all for him. After his famous divorce he had to enjoy a good streak. During the late 90s and the first decade of the new century, the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola managed to climb to the firmament of the stars and with an Oscar under his arm. He managed to accumulate a fortune estimated at € 136 / $ 150 million, but he did not know how to handle it as well as others. In 2018 we learned that he was not in his best financial hours after having wasted his fortune buying unusual whims like his head of a 67-million-year-old dinosaur, a pyramid-shaped funerary mausoleum, a deserted island, two castles, two albino king cobras and small pygmy heads, among other outrages. ace of his properties and owed more than € 5.45 / $ 6 million in property taxes to the state. Due to the accumulated debts, his fortune fell to € 23 / $ 25 million (CNBC) and he had to settle for roles in smaller productions to keep him going and pay off the debts.

Read more

For now, all we can do is hope that Bruckheimer sticks to his words and that our favorite cryptologist and treasure hunter (ignoring the unmatched Indiana Jones) returns to the adventure.