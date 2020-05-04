Information was revealed today, which is undoubtedly a great surprise for many. It was recently revealed that Nicolas Cage, one of the greatest cult actors, will star in his first television series, and he will bringing to life Joe Exotic, the star of the Netflix docuserie, Tiger King.

This mini series based on real events, will have eight episodes and will be produced by Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, and It will be based on the article written by Leif Reigstad “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild”.

But this is not all, as Kate McKinnon is producing a limited series based on the Wondery Over My Dead Body podcast about the events, playing Baskin. American Crime Story’s Ryan Murphy is in talks to create a scripted limited series for Netflix.. Rob Lowe is rumored to play Exotic in that adaptation.

After the disclosure of this information, the internet exploded with reactions from Nicolas Cage, especially considering that the actor is renowned for his extensive range of performances, which are mostly outrageous, so putting him in the role of someone as exotic as Joe Exotic sounds pretty logical, and so the fans reacted.

Via: Twitter

