Nicolas Cage visits his star on the walk of fame with his wife

Nicolas Cage is so proud of his career that he did not hesitate to take his wife Riko Shibata to see her star on the walk of fame.

Nicolas Cage has 40 years of artistic career and has appeared in unforgettable films that made him a legendary actor, he also wanted to show it to his current wife, Riko Shibata, whom he married in February.

His fifth wife is 30 years younger than him, so he may not have seen all of the actor’s films yet, but what was a fact was that he had yet to see the star that Nicolas received in July 1998 to be part of the ride of Hollywood fame.

The actor was excited to show the woman with whom he now shares his life this space in which his stage name has been captured, since his birth name is Nicolas Kim Coppola.

Nicolas’s star is located one block from the TLC Chinese Theater. As if that were not enough, he also has a star on the “Walk of Fame” in Oldenburg, Germany.

Excited to return to this place that has witnessed his greatness, Nicolas could not resist taking pictures while his wife reciprocated his enthusiasm by asking him questions during the walk.

Although Nicolas is 57 and Riko just 27, it seems that they are getting along quite well in their risky marriage, considering that he has not had scandals or an early divorce as in the past.

The couple, who have claimed to be very happy, stopped to eat something while they shared a pleasant chat and saw things that made them laugh on their phones.