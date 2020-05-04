Share

A television show will adapt Tiger King with actor Nicolas Cage playing Joe Exotic, scripted by showrunner Vandal Dan Lagana.

Tiger king It has become a household name in recent weeks thanks to Netflix docuseries that introduced viewers to the world of big cat breeding in the United States. Although Joe Exotic who will give life Nicolas Cage As the central focus and figure to which the title refers, the series also featured other colorful characters such as Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe, and Doc Antle.

Given the popularity of the Tiger King docuseries, a variety of other projects related to the Joe Exotic theme have been developed. Even Netflix released a new episode of Tiger King, presented by Joel McHale with new interviews with many of the people the original docuseries focused on. Now, the next scripted adaptation of Joe Exotic’s story and his rise to infamy will feature a star like Nicolas Cage.

The story will be taken from a newspaper article.

Tiger King’s scripted drama will be adapted from Leif Reigstad’s Texas Monthly article titled “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Who Got Crazy.” The film rights for the article were acquired by American showrunner Dandal Dan Lagana and producer Paul Young. Lagana will write and produce the series in addition to acting as a showrunner. While Young will be the executive producer.

Combine these picturesque characters with Nicolas Cage will be unforgettable, that is clear. Hopefully it is the great success that the actor deserves, who lately chooses low-quality projects. Although Disney is still expected to give the green light to The Search 3. Which could spell a new box office hit that his movie career so badly needs.

