Nicolas Cage seeks to look ahead

MEXICO CITY.

While waiting for the call to film the life of the real Joe Exotic that Netflix made famous with the documentary Tiger King, Nicolas Cage promises to infect the world of cinema after the pandemic suspended the releases of films as different as the sci-fi martial arts blockbuster Jui Jitsu, in addition to appearing as Pig’s truffle hunter or even The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where he plays himself, as an actor who hires the CIA to catch a drug dealer who kidnapped the daughter of a presidential candidate.

One of our first interviews had been when you won the Oscar with Goodbye to Vegas. What did it mean then and what does such an award mean today?

I think Gary Oldman said recently that we should never ignore the sound of applause and I appreciate it. I was very grateful when my fellow actors and so many creative people in the cinema had me in mind. I appreciate it, but I also remember that Sean Connery told me to forget (about the Oscar). It is not something I think about every day. It is not something that I really remember that much, because I want to look forward and enjoy new experiences.

The best lesson you learned after working almost 40 years in Hollywood?

As time went by, I developed a particular sense on my way through the cinema, something I call the Super 8 Feeling. When I was seven years old, my father gave me and my older brother an eight-millimeter Super 8 camera. And with that same camera we filmed our own films. We even had a small editing room where we cut parts and re-pasted them by hand, almost. And we would see them on a projector, to share them later with my father. The Super 8 Sentiment arises because I make movies simply when I love a story, not because I want to win an award or because I want to win fortunes. When everything really works well is when I also realize that I enjoy the process of building something, simply because I love making films. And it’s a feeling that having it, many directors like Joel and Ethan Coen also agreed with me. When we filmed Raising Arizona I told them, “I have the Super 8 Feeling” and Joel said “It’s good, let’s keep it up.” When I filmed Mandy with Panos (Cosmatos, the director), I also commented “I have the Super 8 Feeling and he said to me“ Wonderful. That’s what I want, we have to enjoy it together ”.

Is accepting the position of Talent Ambassador for the Macau International Film Festival a way of spreading your passion for cinema?

Well, I feel that the Super 8 Feeling is contagious, it is something that translates into the emotion of making movies, when creating a funny movie. It is also translated internationally. It’s something where you could even turn down the volume, watch the performances of a movie and enjoy it, even if you don’t understand the language, because 90% of the communications are not verbal either. And for that same Super 8 Sentiment, I was invited to the Macao Film Festival, because it translates across cultures, across continents. It is something that communicates. So I think that’s the great reason why I was invited and people respond to my work, because I really want to give something genuine, something that the public can respond to and appreciate. I care about people and movies. And that’s how I came to become an ambassador for film talent today. It’s because of the Super 8 Feeling.

Is it true that behind the role of Spider-Man Noir was your voice in the original English version of the cartoon Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?

Yes, it’s something that started with a call from Sony studios where they offered to add the voice to Spider-Man Noir. We had met with the directors in downtown Los Angeles to talk about it, and I was delighted when they showed me the pictures of what they were going to show. It seemed to me that something beautiful could remain.

Around the same time, you also played Superman, also in the voice of another cartoon, with the film version of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. Two superheroes in less than a year?

Well, I made that movie because Teen Titans is my son Kal-El’s favorite TV show. And he was able to participate too, adding the voice to the young version of Bruce Wayne. He barely had a line, but it was a great day because we were able to go to the studio together, when I had to represent the special participation as Superman in Teen Titans.

The Ghost Rider character that you took to the movies twice, is also actually a Marvel superhero, even with more powers than Hulk and Thor, he was never part of Avengers.

Admittedly, at the time Ghost Rider came out, Marvel had yet to show up with Avengers. It would have been wonderful to see Ghost Rider in Avengers. In some of the comics, he even became one of them, appearing as a guest character.

Which superhero would you have liked to represent to better show your true personality?

Well, I already played the one that resonates the most with my personality. I grew up reading the Ghost Rider comics, I loved monsters. And I read Hulk and Ghost Rider because I couldn’t understand how such monsters could be so scary and good at the same time. But the idea for Ghost Rider was always a tough sell. He is not a character that you can say “Well son, this superhero sold his soul to the devil, but he is good too.” Yes, he plays on the team of Satan or Lucifer. It is not a very popular concept for the conservative public in the United States. He was a very unusual superhero to play, but for that very reason, it turned out to be perfect, for me.

Would you accept at least one guest appearance in one of the Marvel movies?

No. I think my comic book days are over. I’m not interested in representing any other superhero. I am satisfied with the letters I have already received.

And now that you are going to play Joe Exotic in the cinema, what do you think about the idea of ​​releasing the cinema at home, rather than at the cinema?

I’m one of the few who made film for the On Demand video platform at a time where people probably thought it could be considered a field for losers. And it actually ended up being quite a successful marriage for me. And it is because I realized that people today watch movies at home. If you look at what it costs to go to the movies with the whole family, when you take your wife and three children, after some sweets, you are going to spend more than 100 dollars in one night, when you could well stop going to the movies. It is not something that I do not recommend either, I want people to go to the movies, but if you can also save $ 100 a night, you can easily buy a good entertainment system to watch movies in the comfort and privacy of your home. I think it’s also the way most movies look today. And that’s why I didn’t see video ‘on demand’ as a failure either, because I knew it was the future that we are already enjoying today.