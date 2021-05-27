Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman and Ashley Greene among the members of ‘The Retirement Plan’

Going Deadline we have learned that Oscar winner Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman, Ashley Greene, Jackie Earle Haley, Joel David Moore, and Grace Byers will star in a new action movie titled‘The Retirement Plan’. The film will begin filming this week in the Cayman Islands, with a cast including Ernie Hudson, NBAR starick Fox, Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield and 11-year-old Thalia Campbell.

‘Devil in the Dark’ director Tim J. Browns will write and direct this film to be produced by William G. Santor (CEO of Productivity Media) and Nicholas Tabarrok (President of Darius Films), who have a multi-film contract with the Cayman Islands authorities. Jason Jallet and Doug Murray also participate in the production.

In the film, when Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) find themselves caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help them: her estranged father Matt (Nicolas). Cage), who currently lives the life of a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands.

Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon located on the island by crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his lieutenant Bobo (Ron Perlman). As Ashley, Sarah and Matt become entangled in an increasingly dangerous web, Ashley quickly discovers that her father had a secret past that she knew nothing about and that shows that her father is much more than meets the eye.

John Hills and Andrew Chang-Sang will serve as executive producers for this film, which will be sold worldwide by Joker Films and Radiant Films International.