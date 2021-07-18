Nicolas Cage explains why he’s scared of Hollywood and why he’s not going to see his next movie

There was a time when it seemed that there was no greater star in Hollywood than Nicolas Cage. Then he fell a bit out of favor but managed to come back with productions of a fairly high level. Until it fell again and became practically a walking meme. Now he has found refuge in independent cinema, and from his latest statements it seems that he does not intend to move from there.

The actor is promoting ‘Pig’, a film in which he plays a man who has gotten away from everything and everyone with his pig and who is forced to return when the animal is kidnapped. In an interview with Variety he made this simile between Rob, his character, and his own escape from Hollywood: “I feel like I have gone to my own wild place and that I have left that small town that is Hollywood. I don’t know exactly why Rob left. stardom is never fully explained, and I like that about the movie. But in my case I don’t know if I want to go back. I don’t know if I want to go back and make another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. It is a completely different climate. There is a lot of fear. When I kept making Jerry Bruckheimer movies one after the other, that was a lot of pressure. There were a lot of funny moments, but at the same time they said to you: ‘I have written this sentence. You have to put it this way. ‘ They put a camera in front of you and order you: ‘Now say the phrase of the training wheels’. I’d say, ‘I’ll do it but I’d like to try it this way too.’ In independent films, you have more freedom to experiment and be fluid. There is less pressure and there is more oxygen in the room. “

In addition to ‘Pig’, which unfortunately does not have a release date in Spain yet, Nicolas Cage also spoke of ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, Tom Gormican’s film in which he will become a version of himself ruined and forced to agree to attend a mega fan’s birthday for money. About her he limits himself to saying that he never thinks to see the movie:I will never see that movie. They tell me it’s good. I have been told that people like it and that they enjoy the trip, but I have made it for the public. It’s too much for me to go to the premiere and sit with everyone. Psychologically, it’s too weird and crazy for me“A totally understandable reaction. ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ also has no release date in our country.

His ‘Tiger King’ series canceled

As we can see, Cage is very comfortable in small projects, so he probably did not cry much with the news that Amazon has decided to cancel the ‘Tiger King’ series in which Nicolas Cage was going to play Joe Exotic. The actor explains that although he read a couple of scripts and found them to be “excellent”, the reason for the cancellation is, basically, that the furor over the subject is over: “I think Amazon feels that this material has become the past because it has taken a long time to get it done. He feels that at the time it was a hit, but that moment has faded into the distance and is no longer relevant. “Those who do not seem to think that way are Peacock, who does continue with” the other series about ‘Tiger King’ “that was On the march, which will feature Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell as the protagonists, too bad we are not going to see Nicolas Cage screwed up as the notorious criminal.