Nicolas Batum, the key element of the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA 2021 playoffs

Nicolas Batum has experienced a memorable resurgence this season, knowing how to play a specific role with Los Angeles Clippers and uniting the starting five with their defensive ability and ability to score from many positions. He is not just shooting from the outside, but is aggressive towards the basket and shows enormous intelligence to position himself. All these factors make the Frenchman the best player in the Los Angeles franchise in terms of +/- in these NBA 2021 playoffs, with a whopping +102, beating the second on the list, who surprisingly is Terrence Man, by 28 points.

Nic Batum leads the Clippers with 102 +/- this playoffs. That’s 28 points more than the next Clipper (Terance Mann). pic.twitter.com/Ladp7XFmci – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 15, 2021