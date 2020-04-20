The former Italian tennis player, Nicola Pietrangeli, He gave an interview to Corriere Della Sera, where he analyzed all the news around him and confessed that he cannot conceive of playing the Masters 1000 in Rome in another place, on another surface, much less behind closed doors, since he would lose the essence of the tournament. . He also appreciated the great level that Italian tennis is going through.

This edition of Roland Garros was going to be honored for celebrating 60 years of his second title as champion: “It is a shame that the tournament was postponed because of the coronavirus. They were going to pay me a small tribute to commemorate that 60 years ago I managed to win my second title. I hope that this tribute will continue and they can do it in September when all this is over pandemic that is hitting us, “he said in statements collected by UbiTennis.

How you are carrying this period of confinement: “I watch a lot of series and movies on netflix. The rest of the days because I spend days with families and walking around the house a bit. I also have moments where I sit on the sofa and remember my time as a tennis player. There are times when I regret not having I was able to win Wimbledon or have to leave a half Roland Garros edition to witness the birth of my son. I also loved other tournaments such as Monte Carlo, Rome and Paris. They were all fixed dates for me. On the contrary, I didn’t really like to play In New York”.

Pietrangeli prefers not to play the tournament in Rome if it cannot be played in the Foro Italico: “I’d rather skip a year than have to play away from Rome. I can’t imagine playing the Rome Masters 1000 anywhere else and on another surface. I read that they could play it in Milan, Turin or even play it in indoor mode. It’s very difficult to find facilities with ten to twelve courts to be able to play a tournament of these characteristics. The option of playing behind closed doors is not contemplated either. Playing a tournament like the US Open behind closed doors is a sign that only money matters and not fans and players ” .

The high level of Italian tennis: “Fognini is a player who scares any player. Berrettini is a player who has made a lot of progress and who already knows what it is like to reach the final rounds of major tournaments. Sinner is potentially top ten in the future. I think Italian tennis is in one of his best moments in the history of tennis and it is a great pleasure to see him, “said Pietrangeli, who encouraged the president of the ATP:” I have to encourage Gaudenzi, since he became president of the ATP at one point. very complicated, “he concluded.

