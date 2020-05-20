It seems impossible that a competition format like the one proposed by the Kosmos group and its director, Gerard Piqué, escape the controversy. There is still a notable suspicion on the part of some players and that was noted in the bitter words of Nicolas Mahut broadcast by EFE, in which he is questioned about the attitude of the Spanish when, a few days ago, he was very pessimistic about the possibility of holding the Davis Cup Finals 2020. This is what one of the heavyweights on the circuit said, the living history of this competition and whose veteran status grants him a leading role in the dressing room

“I am extremely disappointed with the attitude shown by Piqué and his entire team. It seems that they have resigned themselves to the fact that the tournament does not take place and are not looking for any solution. It is possible that, after what happened last year, It is convenient to cancel the tournament this season, “said the Gallic player, who could be facing one of his last opportunities to fight for a new title and does not understand how an event to be held in November can be viewed with pessimism by his director, rather than sending a constructive and engaging message.

Questioned about the options he sees for the tournament to be played, Mahut is dispatched at ease. “I have no other information coming from the media and it is evident that, seeing Piqué’s words, I am extremely disappointed. Saying that in May conveys the feeling that solutions are not being sought. They should be working hard to ensure the celebration. of the tournament, looking for solutions in terms of logistics, venue or even dates, but moving and putting energy to save this competition. What he transmits is evident: if you cannot play in Madrid in perfect conditions, I cancel the tournament and save money ” , he assures.

And it is that many suspect that the great bet made by Gerard Piqué and the Kosmos Group It did not have the expected financial counterpart, even despite the Spanish title that secured the full in the final rounds. “It may be in your best interest to cancel this edition after losing money last year, which was predictable. I know there are contractual difficulties, but in such a situation you have to find solutions. The spirit of this competition is not limited to Spain, if you can’t play in Madrid this year they should look for other places “, declares a man who has his own proposal regarding what to do with the calendar.

“I would immediately cancel the US hard court tour and move them to the end of the season, including the Davis Cup there, played at a venue in North America. I would play a clay court tournament before or after Roland Garros, and would play Indian Wells a few weeks after the US Open ended and before Davis Cup Finals 2020“assured a Nicolas Mahut always proactive and whose statements can generate great dust. The reaction of Gerard Piqué and all his team.

