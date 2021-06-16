Nicola Kuhn and Roger Federer train together in Halle

It is not being an easy season for Nicola Kuhn, with only six victories in fourteen tournaments played, but this Wednesday morning he has had a joy that he will remember for a lifetime. The Spanish tennis player, who did not pass the previous phase of the Halle ATP 500He decided to stay in Germany for a few more days to continue training on grass. Well, thanks to this, today he was able to share training with Roger Federer. Something like that deserved a photo for posterity.

A dream came true! @rogerfederer —- #FeedTheBeast pic.twitter.com/FzmLEzwG8h – Nicola Kuhn (@ NicolaKuhn1) June 16, 2021