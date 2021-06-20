Nicola Kuhn and Roberto Carballés advance to the main draw of the Mallorca tournament

Good news for the Spanish army in Mallorca. Nicola Kuhn and Roberto Carballés They managed to access the main draw of the ATP 250 Mallorca 2021, after defeating Moldovan Radu Albot (7-6 and 6-4) and Japanese Yasuke Watanuki (6-4, 5-7 and 6-2), respectively. Great image that Kuhn has shown in this previous phase, recovering sensations after several very irregular months where he could not find his best level of play. Carballés for his part fulfilled the forecasts with a bit of suspense and in this way he will accompany Jaume Munar, Pablo Carreño, Feliciano López, Pablo Andújar and Roberto Bautista in the main draw.