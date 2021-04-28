Nico Williams, the first player born in the 21st century to play for Athletic

04/28/2021 at 9:42 PM CEST

EFE

Nico Williams, Iñaki’s younger brother, debuted today with the Athletic club in the match against Real Valladolid and he has become the first footballer born in the 21st century to play for the first rojiblanco team.

The 18-year-old forward of the subsidiary, was born in Pamplona on July 12, 2002 and is eight years younger than Iñaki. So far the youngest footballer to debut with him Athletic it was Unai Victor, of November 15, 2000. Also of that year, of April 25, is his partner Oihan sancet.

Nico Williams is a powerful forward who has already played in the lower categories of the Spanish team and was promoted to Bilbao Athletic last summer from the Atletico Youth of Honor. This campaign he has played 22 games and scored eight goals under the command of Joseba Etxeberria.