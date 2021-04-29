Nico Williams makes his debut with Athletic, the first born in the 21st century

Played 28 minutes

Nico Williams, Iñaki’s younger brother, debuted with Athletic Club on Wednesday in the match against Real Valladolid and became the first footballer born in the 21st century to play for the rojiblanco first team.

The 18-year-old forward of the subsidiary, was born in Pamplona on July 12, 2002 and is eight years younger than Iñaki. Until now, the youngest footballer to debut with Athletic was Unai Vencedor, from November 15, 2000. Also from that year, from April 25, is his teammate Oihan Sancet.

Nico Williams is a powerful forward who has already played in the lower categories of the Spanish team and who was promoted to Bilbao Athletic last summer from the Atletico Youth of Honor. This season he has played 22 games and scored nine goals under Joseba Etxeberria.

Athletic: Williams succeed Salinas 35 years later

In addition, the Williams brothers, Iñaki and Nico, succeeded the Salinas, Julio and Patxi 35 years later, as the last pair of brothers to coincide on the field of play in an official match with Athletic Club. On April 20, 1986 Julio, then 23 years old, and Patxi Salinas, 22, shared eleven in the league clash between Athletic and Atlético de Madrid at the Vicente Calderón.

Against Valladolid it was the turn for Williams, who were together on the field, although both entering the field from the bench. Nico came out in the 62nd minute replacing Álex Berenguer and ten minutes later Iñaki, 26, took over from Asier Villalibre.

By the way, Iñaki Williams added his 190th consecutive league match, just 12 behind the absolute record in this ranking led by Juan Antonio Larrañaga.

