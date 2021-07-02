Nico Laprovittola: Goodbye Madrid … hello Barça?

07/01/2021 at 10:09 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Argentine base Nico Laprovittola ended his contractual relationship with Madrid on Thursday, so he is free to negotiate with any team not having been included in the scoring list of the ACB.

Thus, the former Joventut and Madrid player has become a very interesting player for Barça, who is looking for a second travel companion with Nick Calathes.

As pointed out by Eurohoops.com, the point guard is one of the players Saras Jasikevicius is interested in for the team management and right now you are free to negotiate with the player.

Calathes awaits mate

Initially, the man who should accompany Calathes is the young Rokas Jokubaitis, although the operation seems to be stuckfor the interest of other teams such as CSKA Moscow.

Laprovittola had a good season at Madrid, where he arrived in 2019, although where He really proved his worth was at Joventut, where he saved the team from relegation and ended up being considered the MVP of the season, with an average of 17.2 points, 6.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds. for a PIR of 17.2 per game.