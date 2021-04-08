Nico Hülkenberg, Aston Martin Reserve Driver

04/08/2021 at 2:25 PM CEST

Aston Martin has confirmed Nico Hülkenberg as its official reserve and development driver for the 2021 season. The German has extensive experience and was already a pilot of this formation in his time as Force India, between 2012 and 2016. He also played two Grand Prix last year, when the team was called Racing Point, replacing Sergio perez (Anniversary GP, at Silverstone) and Lance Stroll (Eifel GP, at Nürburgring), after both drivers tested positive for coronavirus.

Hülkenberg The 33-year-old has a total of 176 F1 grands prix with Williams, Sauber and Renault, as well as his stints at Force India and Racing Point.

“It is great to sign this agreement well in advance. I am very happy to be working with this team again, with which I have driven many times during my career. Obviously, I hope that Sebastian (Vettel) and Lance (Stroll) do not have any mishap, but the team knows they can trust me and that I’m fully prepared to take on that challenge, “he says Hülkenberg.

“It will also be interesting to help develop the team throughout the season, and I am looking forward to achieving great lap times & rdquor ;, adds, the German, in relation to work on the simulator.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

“We are delighted to be able to officially welcome Nico to the team, as a reserve and development driver for the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team. In these difficult times, the requirement for a capable and experienced reserve driver is especially important. Nico proved last year that he could get in the car and perform superbly at any time; now, with an added margin for preparation and integration, we know we can trust Nico to do an excellent job & rdquor ;, he has appreciated Otmar Szafnauer, executive director of the team