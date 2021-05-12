Nico González renews until 2024 with Barça: clause of 500 million

19 year old interior

The player Nico González has reached an agreement with FC Barcelona for the renewal of his contract that will link him with the Catalan club until June 30, 2024, Barça reported today

The 19-year-old Barça B footballer from Galicia signed his new contract this Wednesday with President Joan Laporta at the Camp Nou offices. The termination clause will be 500 million euros, as explained by the culé team. The interior Nico González arrived at the formative football of FC Barcelona at the age of 11 from Montañeros de La Coruña. Since then his progression has been spectacular, according to his club.

He has gone through all the categories of the Barça youth squad and made his debut in the subsidiary at the age of 17 under the guidance of García Pimienta in the last game of the 2018/19 season at CD Castellón. The 2019/20 season was a starter in all six UEFA Youth League matches and was called up with the subsidiary to compete for promotion for Second Division A.

Barça youth players: the 25 most valuable players in La Masía

Ansu Fati (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 80 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Lionel Messi (Argentina – Barça – Market value: € 80 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Mauro Icardi (Argentina – PSG – Market value: € 55 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Dani Olmo (Spain – RB Leipzig – Market value: € 38 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Thiago (Spain – Liverpool – Market value: € 35 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Adama Traoré (Spain – Wolves- Market value: € 35 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

André Onana (Cameroon – Ajax – Market value: € 30 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Héctor Bellerín (Spain – Arsenal – Market value: € 25 M

& copy imago images

To your profile

Jordi Alba (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 25 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Sergi Roberto (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 25m)

& copy TM / imago images

To your profile

Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain – Benfica – Market value: € 22 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Eric García (Spain – Manchester City – Market value: € 20 million)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Marc Cucurella (Spain – Getafe CF – Market value: € 20 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Riqui Puig (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 18 million)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Takefusa Kubo (Japan – Getafe CF – Market value: € 15 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Carles Aleñá (Spain – Getafe CF – Market value: € 15 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Rafinha (Brazil – PSG – Market value: € 15 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Gerard Piqué (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 12 million)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Gerard Deulofeu (Spain – Udinese – Market value: € 12 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Sergio Busquets (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 10 M)

& copy TM / imago images

To your profile

Marc Bartra (Spain – Real Betis – Market value: € 10 million)

& copy imago images

Munir El Haddadi (Morocco – Sevilla FC- Market value: € 10 M)

& copy imago images

Óscar Mingueza (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 10 million)

& copy imago images

Ilaix Moriba (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 10 M)

& copy imago images

Carles Pérez (Spain – AS Roma – Market value: € 9 million)

& copy imago images

Nico González is a key player in Barça B

This campaign has been a key element in FC Barcelona B. The subsidiary has managed to climb to the First RFEF and qualify again for the promotion phase to LaLiga SmartBank. The Galician midfielder has played a total of 23 games, 16 of them as a starter.

Homepage