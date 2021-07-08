Nico ‘Diente’ López would leave Liga MX to reinforce Ajax

Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez, Uruguayan striker for the UANL Tigres, would leave the team now led by Miguel Herrera for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League, because Ajax Amsterdam would be very interested in the services of the ‘charrúa’ attacker and what would like as reinforcement.

According to information from Javi Alonso for the Away or Home program, he revealed that Ajax wants to reinforce the Uruguayan striker of the Tigres in this summer transfer market, but at the moment there is no formal offer for the ‘Diente’ López.

As detailed in the information, the team that wants the ‘Diente’ López has to arrive and negotiate with Tigres or pay the clause, so if Ajax wants the Uruguayan striker, they must comply with the economic demands of the feline team.

“The ‘Diente’ López is wanted by a team from Europe. There is still no formal proposal, the team that arrives has to pay the clause or negotiate with Tigres. Ajax is the team that is interested in the services of ‘Diente’ López. ”, Revealed Javi Alonso during the program.

The ‘Diente’ López has played a total of 32 games with the Tigres de la UANL shirt, where he has scored a total of 12 goals and has given 3 assists.

