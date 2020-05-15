Chilean soccer player Nicolás Castillo asserted that he never thought about retiring from soccer after the thrombosis that put his life at risk, for which he thanked the support found in Mexico, particularly from coach Miguel Herrera, whom he considers a father.

“It never crossed my mind to quit soccer, but it will cost me too much to come back because it was a difficult time,” said the Andean striker who plays for Club América.

After undergoing an operation on the rectus femoris tendon, things became complicated for the Andean gunner, who suffered a thrombosis that had him in the hospital for several days and almost cost him his life, although he assured that he received “divine help”.

“Today I am afraid to return and that something else will happen to me. Today I give more value to life, to taking care of myself, because it was difficult and, as my family says, they helped me from above, my grandmother,” he said in an interview in “Radio Guideline”.

After he shared videos on his social networks of his recovery and the ball touches he performed, he was happy, since it is like walking again and starting from scratch.

“I had no thighs, I had no coordination. I was on a stretcher for so long that when I stepped on it gave me the current on the sole of my foot. And now, touching the ball to one gives more hope and motivation in the day to day, “he added.

On the other hand, he said that he does not know the time of his recovery, but he goes little by little, grateful for what he lived in Mexico and the support that the Eagles coach has given him.

“The club has been very good. The doctor comes to see me every day, they take my pressure and give me the pills and the anticoagulants, and the kinesiologist three times a week,” he said.

And of the “Piojo” he commented that he has behaved in an excellent way, because Castillo is in Mexico without his family “and he has been a kind of father because we are always talking, football or family,” which speaks of his human quality and “I will always be grateful to him.”

