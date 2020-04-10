The former tennis player Nicolás Almagro has openly criticized the attitude of the Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the vice president Pablo Iglesias, during the plenary session of the Congress this Holy Thursday. The Murcian used words like “shame” or “denied” to refer to the behavior of both when seeing them with the mobile or exchanging grimaces during the session.

“How can it be that a Prime Minister and a Vice President are looking at the mobile, without paying attention and even laughing at what the opposition leader says? # Shame #NoMeRepresentan #negados “Nicolás Almagro wrote on his Twitter profile while following the plenary session of the Congress held on Maundy Thursday on television.

The former Murcia tennis player, retired last year, did not hesitate to answer Internet users who did not agree with his impression after seeing both Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias more pending on their mobile phone than what was being talked about in the Congress.

There were those who rebuked him that at this moment what is necessary is to be united, to which Almagro replied: “I am supporting, what I do not support is that in a situation as extreme as we are living, it is seen on television that they are waiting to know what things”.

Another Internet user warned him to be careful because those who do not coincide with the left are excommunicated and the former tennis player replied: «I am prepared, but I insist: this is how we are doing and I have not yet said which party I am … when I say it maybe they will flop !!! ».