The honeys of love make the reggaeton player move with less perreo and more passion …

Cydney Moreau, the bride and fiancé of Nicky Jam, He shared a video for Tik Tok on Instagram, in this you can see how the reggaetonist dances with great sensuality next to his beloved.

View this post on Instagram

Tik tok with the fam 😂😂🥰 check out ghost waiting his turn

A post shared by Cydney Moreau (@cydrrose) on Apr 2, 2020 at 12:37 pm PDT

The singer also shared the video on his Instagram account where the reproductions exceeded two million likes, and the responses of several musicians have not been long in coming, there are some who ask to be invited to the singer’s house to live the quarantine with less loneliness and more fun.

View this post on Instagram

👻👻👻👻

A post shared by NICKY JAM (@nickyjampr) on Apr 2, 2020 at 12:33 pm PDT

Profile picture of julianturizo

julianturizo

Verified

😂🤣

19 h333 LikeReply

Profile picture of rafaelvivillo

rafaelvivillo

Verified

Brooo invite me to quarantine with you !!! 😂😂

18 h174 LikeReply

Profile picture of alexgargolas

alexgargolas

Verified

The dog ta asorau 😂😂😂

18 h62 LikeReply

Profile picture of actornoelg

actornoelg

Verified

🔥🔥😂

17 h112 LikeReply

Profile picture of d47.artist

d47.artist

Verified

💪🔥

Alaïa makes cookies in her cooking class and Adamari López asks me to teach her

Ariadna Gutierrez lets her fans see her in a white dress without a bra underneath

Karol G and Anuel, the little babies, had a foam bath for “Follow”

Ariel Winter comes out as Celia Lora, in a see-through shirt

.