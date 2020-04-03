The honeys of love make the reggaeton player move with less perreo and more passion …
Cydney Moreau, the bride and fiancé of Nicky Jam, He shared a video for Tik Tok on Instagram, in this you can see how the reggaetonist dances with great sensuality next to his beloved.
Tik tok with the fam 😂😂🥰 check out ghost waiting his turn
The singer also shared the video on his Instagram account where the reproductions exceeded two million likes, and the responses of several musicians have not been long in coming, there are some who ask to be invited to the singer’s house to live the quarantine with less loneliness and more fun.
👻👻👻👻
Profile picture of julianturizo
julianturizo
Verified
😂🤣
19 h333 LikeReply
Profile picture of rafaelvivillo
rafaelvivillo
Verified
Brooo invite me to quarantine with you !!! 😂😂
18 h174 LikeReply
Profile picture of alexgargolas
alexgargolas
Verified
The dog ta asorau 😂😂😂
18 h62 LikeReply
Profile picture of actornoelg
actornoelg
Verified
🔥🔥😂
17 h112 LikeReply
Profile picture of d47.artist
d47.artist
Verified
💪🔥
