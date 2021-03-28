Nicky Jam celebrates 40 years with a big party in Miami

The Puerto Rican singer Nicky Jam turned 40 years old on March 17. This is a very important date for the artist and that is why he decided to celebrate his four decades in style. The urban artist celebrated was accompanied by many friends, including some very important celebrities like singer Marc Anthony and the boxer Floyd mayweather.

© @ nickyjamMarc Anthony celebrating Nicky Jam’s 40th birthday

Through his Instagram account, Nicky Jam shared with all his followers the spectacular party he organized by the sea in Miami, where your guests could enjoy wonderful views, behind a decoration with the letters full of lights of the singer’s name. In addition, through the photos and videos that we have seen of the celebration, we saw how singers and friends enjoyed the anniversary of the star.

© @ nickyjamFloyd Mayweather was present at the celebration

As is logical, with the times due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19, Nicky’s party could not go unnoticed, thus making many of his millions of followers questioned compliance with hygiene and safety measures corresponding.

© @ nickyjamNicky Jam opens a bakery in Miami

Nicky Jam is, without a doubt, one of the creators of the trendy musical genre, reggaeton. The artist shared his life months ago through a documentary in which we can see the hard childhood he has had and how he left the world of drugs. That is why since then the singer has decided to live life to the fullest, but always with caution, since we see him very interested in taking care of his physical appearance and food.

On the other hand, you have new professional projects! Nicky jam has decided to create a bakery in the heart of Miami, but it is not just another business; but as the artist says, it will be “Something incredible”.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.