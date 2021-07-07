Nicky Jam & Bizarrap make history with their Music Session.

If you thought that Bizarrap couldn’t surprise me more with its guests, you were completely wrong. And it seems that a path of collaborations with successful Puerto Rican artists has been opened that promises the Argentine producer a list of explosive releases.

After the success of his Music Session with Eladio Carrión, Nicky Jam lands in the Bizarrap studio to make history. The legendary reggaeton player has stood in front of the microphone to star in session number 41 and collaborate for the first time with an Argentine artist.

His incredible rhymes and the various bars in English bring in flow the most characteristic of the Puerto Rican with an unmistakable base of the producer. It is not surprising that this union has gathered more than 8 million views on YouTube just a few hours after its launch. Bizarrap breaks records again!

Nicky Jam is one of the greatest figures in urban Latin music. In addition to taking years and years in the industry, their songs have become true anthems. Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Karol G and Ozuna are some of those who have collaborated with the singer.

There is no doubt that Nicky’s presence in the Bizarrap studio has become one of the great milestones in the career of the Argentine, who as a child dreamed of the arrival of this day. But it has not been the only one who has celebrated it, as it has also revolutionized its more than nine million subscribers.

The latest Bizarrap sessions have featured the talent of Eladio Carrión, Snow Tha Product, L-Gante, YSY A and Nathy Peluso, among others. Referents and promises of the urban scene who have also given something to talk about on the producer’s YouTube channel.

And to you, what did you think of session # 41?