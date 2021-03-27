Nicki Minaj’s mom sues the man who hit and killed her husband for $ 150 million



Nicki Minaj.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Carol maraj, the mother of Nicki minaj, filed a lawsuit against the man accused of killing her husband, Roberto Maraj, in a hit-and-run accident and who allegedly fled the scene.

It was a week ago that the news was confirmed by her lawyers, Ben Crump and Paul Napoli who advised Carol to present documents and sue Charles Polevich for $ 150 million.

“Paul Napoli and I have filed a lawsuit for $ 150 million for the death of Robert Maraj. Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible and negligent in beating Maraj, but he was more concerned with running away and hiding than seeking help, ”attorney Ben wrote on his Twitter account.

Paul Napoli and I have filed a $ 150 million lawsuit in the hit-and-run death of Robert Maraj, @ NICKIMINAJ’s father. Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible & negligent in hitting Maraj, but was more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help. pic.twitter.com/tPrJgwYRIV – Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) March 19, 2021

According to US media reports, Robert, 64, was walking along a Long Island highway on February 12, when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Polevich.

Later, he was arrested until February 17, accused of leaving the scene of an incident and altering physical evidence, although some time later he pleaded not guilty and was released on bail, which is why the widow is now seeking Charles to pay in some way. forms the accident that ended the life of the rapper’s father.

