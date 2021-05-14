Nicki Minaj shoots Crocs sales by 4.900% for showing them on her feet in a photo she has posted on Instagram

A few years ago the style of sneakers known as Crocs they were rejected by the fashion world, but currently they are footwear favorite of many celebrities.

The international singer, Bad Bunny came to create his own model in collaboration with the brand at the end of September 2020, sneakers that they sold out within a few hours to be launched on the market.

Now it’s Nicki Minaj’s turn, who following a photo that he has published on his official Instagram account sales have skyrocketed of this shoe 4,900%. Specifically those of color roses They have been the most requested according to media such as Page Six, since they coincide with the model worn by the rapper.

It is still unclear if the image of the singer is a hint to a collaboration with the sneaker brand or has simply joined the fashion that is already patented by Justin Bieber or rapper Questlove, who she wore gold colored ones at the last Oscars gala.