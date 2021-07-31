Nicki Minaj Hosting ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion: Details

Today in news we never knew we needed, Nicki Minaj wants to step in for Andy Cohen and host the upcoming Real Housewives of Potomac reunion. Like !!! YES PLS.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Nicki posted this ^ on Thursday, and then on Friday she asked fans for some help coming up with juicy potential questions for the reunion, saying on Instagram Stories that her Qs will be well thought-out and “mixed with funny & epic, of course . ”

Instagram

Naturally, everyone immediately spiraled over how exciting this prospect is, and then Nicki dropped a conversation between herself and her publicist, Joe, who told her Andy Cohen was happy to give up his seat and have her guest host.

“Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion. Tapes around October, ”Joe texted, adding“ Would really be a funny f * cking moment “along with” I like this idea. “

Instagram

Sounds like said details are still being ironed out, but FYI, the cast seems here for it. As Us Weekly noted, Gizelle Bryant commented, “Yesssssss !!!!!” Robyn Dixon posted a buncha excited emojis, Wendy Osefo responded “Yessssss Queen” with a crown emoji, and Karen Huger wrote “All right now” with a flame emoji. Meanwhile, Andy Cohen wrote “I want to see this!”

Unclear at this point when in October the meeting will film (and presumably contracts need to be signed and whatnot to get Nicki on board as host), but fingers crossed that it actually happens because — to quote Joe — I LIKE THIS IDEA.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io