Nicki Minaj excites her fans with sexy photos in a thong and without a bra

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, better known as Nicki minaj, is one of the queens of daring. Getting noticed is almost a mission critical to his career and he always manages to hit the mark.

On this occasion, the 38-year-old rapper shocked her more than 135 million Instagram followers thanks to a couple of images where she took the opportunity to pose sitting on a leather chair, wearing a thong and no bra to show off her prominent tempting curves.

“New 🎶 @ MIDNIGHT ⚔️ Going LIVE from my BEAUTY ROOM @ 11PM EST. DON’T MISS IT. ”, She wrote on the postcards that have accumulated more than 2.5 million likes and that served to announce the premiere of her new music after the long time she was away from the middle of the show.

(Swipe to see the photos)

Previously, Nicki Minaj posed with her back to the camera perched on a rock, where she exhibited her attributes with a tight dress and some striking yellow heels.

It should be noted that another reason why the ‘Anaconda’ interpreter possibly stayed out of the spotlight was her maternity debut last September with her husband Kenneth Perry.

It may interest you:

Paris Hilton to turn her wedding into a new reality show entitled ‘Paris in Love’

Demi Lovato will also have her own podcast called ‘4D with Demi Lovato’