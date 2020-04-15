The rapper Nicki Minaj caused a little revolution among his fan base a few hours ago when changed their name in their different profiles on social networks without giving any explanation about it.

Since last summer the artist featured on Twitter as Mrs. Petty to demonstrate the degree of commitment that existed between her current husband Kenneth and her even though they had not married yet.

The conclusion his followers have quickly come to is that the marriage could have been discreetly separated and Nicki would be trying to turn the page in the virtual sphereHence, they would have chosen to update their profiles. Now identified as ‘Barbie’ on Instagram and ‘Yikes’ on Twitter, referring to his latest single.

However, the explanation would be much simpler. Actually, Nicki would only be preparing to promote her next musical work And, like many other artists, he has started by making changes to Instagram.

Furthermore, after the controversy arose, The rapper has chosen to reuse her husband’s last name on Twitter.

On the other hand, in his account you can still find several photos with KennethWhich they probably would have removed if they really had broken.

“Nicki is still with her man”, a source close to the rapper has confirmed to the portal Page Six. “For His Highness everything is limited to a business matter, as always, as he prepares to return to the ring ”.

