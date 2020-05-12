Rappers Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat peaked at number one on the US singles chart with the remix of the song Say So, released concurrently with Beyoncé’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on the remake of Savage, which is complies with the second position.

Interestingly, both Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj participated in the remixes at the same time after the two original songs went viral thanks to the challenges of the TikTok application, although they actually premiered several months before.

This situation shows how social networks and the behavior of their users can completely alter the music market.

The industry had its attention focused on this battle since, to add more parallels, the original interpreters of both songs are two rappers unknown to the general public who have seen how the short video social network promoted the songs on the radios and platforms of “streaming”.

The remixes with Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, two established artists, have been the final impulse to lead on the Billboard Hot 100 list, the most important in the United States.

In the case of Say So, it is the first number one for Nicki Minaj, since the singer’s previous successes as Anaconda (2014) and Super Bass (2010) peaked at number two and three.

It is also the first number one for its author, Doja Cat, whose song has had a peculiar journey within the music industry.

Say So was included in an album that the rapper released in 2019, but began to attract attention after several users published videos dancing to it on TikTok and the radios began to include her in their programming.

For its part, Savage was published last March and soon began to become popular thanks to another TikTok challenge that gave much attention to its author, Megan Thee Stallion.

After a few weeks, Beyoncé joined Thee Stallion in the Savage remix, which will allocate the profits raised by the new version to charitable causes of the coronavirus crisis.

In fact, Beyoncé makes reference in her stanzas to TikTok and to another social network that is highly commented today, OnlyFans.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.