Nickelodeon withdraws two episodes of SpongeBob, considering them “inappropriate” for children – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Two episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants were removed from streaming platforms such as Paramount +, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video as inappropriate content.

“Mid Life Crustacean” and “Kwarantined Krab” are the two chapters that do not appear in the catalogs of streaming platforms or in the programming of Nickelodeon, the channel that created the famous series.

In statements by a Nickelodeon representative for the IGN portal, he assured that in the Mid Life Crustacean case it was decided to withdraw as it was considered inappropriate. Meanwhile, the second episode was canceled because it did not make those in charge of programming the episodes on television feel comfortable.

“Mid Life Crustacean” deals with the “midlife crisis” that Mr. Krabs is going through. In the episode, the owner of the Krabby Crustacean teams up with Patrick and SpongeBob to do all kinds of mischief, including breaking into a house and stealing the underwear of a woman who ends up being Mr. Krabs mother.

“It has been out since 2018, following a standards review in which we determined that some elements of the story were not appropriate for children,” said the Nickelodeon representative.

“Kwarantined Krab” focuses on the moment in which Mr. Krabs contracts a strange disease that is highly contagious and is placed in quarantine. This chapter was stopped broadcasting because many people linked it to the current COVID-19 pandemic that afflicts the whole world.

Nickelodean approves ‘SpongeBob’ spin-off: ‘The Patrick Star Show’

“‘Kwarantined Krab’ focuses on the story of a virus, so we have decided not to transmit it due to the sensitivities surrounding the real-world pandemic.”

The news caused annoyance among the followers of the series and users of social networks, who questioned the decision of the executives and assured that the episodes are not inappropriate.

Source: However