Kristen Bell will host a Nickelodeon children’s special on the coronavirus pandemic to answer children’s concerns and help families overcome the crisis, the channel said Friday.

Bell and her guests are practicing social distancing and will use video to connect during the one-hour show that will air Monday at 7 p.m. (Eastern Time). Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California’s director of public health, and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, a former director of public health in the United States, will offer health advice to America’s children and parents who can share their experience in dealing with the change of routine due to the pandemic.

“I feel like right now the children’s questions and fears may be being ignored,” said the “Frozen” star, explaining why she participated in the initiative. “I wanted the children to feel confident asking questions and creating a space where they are heard.”

Children need and deserve that, Bell said in an email sent to The Associated Press after “#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall” on Thursday.

“I would like people to see that children’s fears are just as important as those of adults. And I hope this can prompt children to ask sensitive questions, and come up with ideas on how to help in a serious way, ”said Bell. “Some of these kids are doing amazing things helping people in their community!”

Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Charli D’Amelio and Russell and Ciara Wilson will participate in the program. Other celebrities will contribute home videos including YouTube personality Emma Chamberlin, who will give tips for having fun with pets at home. Musicians like JoJo Siwa and DJ Khaled also participated, Nickelodeon said.

“Families everywhere are focused on staying healthy and virtually all children are not going to school, we immediately understood that this was the time to act quickly and be there for the public in a way that we hope we can help them cope with. Better with what’s going on, ”said Brian Robbins, director of children’s and family content at ViacomCBS.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. In some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even death.

The special, which will also include TeenNick and Nicktoons, is part of the #KidsTogether initiative that started this month in which Nick’s familiar faces help people stay healthy and active. SpongeBob, for example, teaches people how to properly wash their hands and maintain social distance in videos posted on Nickelodeon’s cable and digital platforms.

