Nickelodeon removes SpongeBob episode about virus … and quarantine

“We have decided not to issue it due to sensitivities around the real world pandemic,” explained a company spokesperson. The episode will not be broadcast on television and will not be available on streaming platforms such as Amazon and Paramount +.

The final season of SpongeBob SquarePants, number 12, began production in 2017, so it is likely that the plot about the virus was written before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, although Nickelodeon did not give details on its exact production date. .

It is not the only episode removed from the series, as the spokesperson also confirmed that another is no longer available in which SpongeBob, Patrick and Mr. Krabs break into a woman’s house and steal her underwear after a night at the casino.