Nickelodeon releases song where drag queen explains LGBTQ colors and celebrates it on social networks

We are in Pride Month and several companies in the entertainment industry have shown to be committed to giving more representation to the LGBTQ community in their original productions, but one of the most prominent is Nickelodeon, which at the beginning of the month surprised with a song on Blue’s Clues, where a drag queen explained to the children what diverse families are; Now, the surprise has been greater for the fans for a song that explains the meaning of the colors of the LGBTQ flag.

You may also like: Elliot Page and Lana Wachowski, among the 10 most powerful LGBT figures in Hollywood

The song was composed by the musician Daniel Mertzlufft and interpreted by Nina west, stage name of Andrew Levitt, a drag queen known for participating in season 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Through a very catchy tune, the meaning of the colors is explained to us, which for a long time is no longer limited to those of the rainbow, since the colors that represent transgender people and people of color that are part of community.

Nickelodeon released the song, which is titled “The Meaning of Pride,” and it was shared by Nina west on his social networks, after which he began to receive the support of his followers, many of whom believe that the company is doing a commendable job of making visible to children what it means to be part of the LGBTQ community.

The lyrics of the song are long and celebrate Pride on several occasions, but here we share the part where they explain what the colors mean:

Also read: Rugrats reboot confirms one of the characters is LGBTQ

Red means life because living is a gift

Orange means healing, and we have to continue

working to heal the world and heal ourselves

Yellow means sunlight because you have to shine a lot

Green means nature and we have to fight

so that our Earth is a vibrant home for life

Blue means harmony working together,

Purple means spirit, believing you have the power

and strength in yourself to do what you dream of

Baby Blue, Pink and White, represent transgender people,

and Black and Brown represent people of color queer and trans

NEW BOP ALERT! Happy [Mes del] Pride! Thank you Nickelodeon for allowing me to share in the fun of the season and educate along the way! Many thanks to Daniel Mertzlufft who wrote this song! HAPPY [MES DEL] PRIDE!

🌈NEW BOP ALERT! 🌈

Happy Pride! Thank you @Nickelodeon for letting me share in the fun of the season AND educating along the way! Huge thanks to Daniel Mertzlufft who wrote this song! HAPPY PRIDE! Https: //t.co/cMISoPxw9F – Nina West (@NinaWest) June 5, 2021

Honestly, I love how Nickelodeon is pushing other children’s networks by working with Nina West for Pride Month.

I honestly love how Nickelodeon is flexing on other kids’ networks by working with @NinaWest for #pride – augustus✨ (@froggyauggie) June 10, 2021

Nina West + Nickelodeon is the best and it makes me so happy to see so much inclusion and diversity on a channel that was such an important part of my childhood (and adulthood if I was honest).

. @ NinaWest + @Nickelodeon is the best thing ever and it makes me so very very happy to see such growing inclusivity and diversity on a channel that was such a huge part of my childhood (and adulthood if were being honest 🤷‍♂️) https : //t.co/jyd6sYLpPO – bryant – pre-order 1500 Miles From the Sun (@btdill) June 5, 2021

I love all these Nickelodeon crossovers! I would have loved to see this when I saw it as a kid.

Loving all of this Nickelodeon crossovers! I would have loved to have seen this when I was watching as a kid. – Kyle G. (@ KyleG_7) June 10, 2021

I love this.

Love this 💙💙💙 – Blu Hydrangea (@BluHydrangea_) June 6, 2021

This is so fantastic.

This is so fantastic – Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) June 10, 2021

As a queer mom, Nina West and Nickelodeon’s collaboration for Pride Month is bringing me so much joy in these difficult times.

As a queer mom, the @NinaWest X nickelodeon Pride collab is bringing me a lot of joy in these difficult times. https://t.co/9WXJk5Yb8A – jesseclarke (@jesseclarke) June 10, 2021

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH – Lucia 💚 (@__LuciaGomez) June 10, 2021

Nickelodeon is known for its eagerness to educate the little ones in tolerance and acceptance of diversity. For this reason, and on the occasion of the celebration of LGTBIQ + Pride, the studio has turned to Nina West to sing this catchy anthem 🥰 pic.twitter.com/LFuUx6GAGu – Rumors and Ruviews (@Rumors_Ruviews) June 10, 2021

Nina west he was also the one who sang the song of Blue’s Clues about diverse families, and appeared in a cartoon version of herself. In recent years, Hollywood studios have become aware of the importance of representation and celebrities have supported the cause; Companies like Netflix have received recognition for their commitment to inclusion and diversity, and others like Disney follow in their footsteps albeit with some shyness. The LGBTQ community has also found a voice in celebrities who choose to speak up and not hide, such as Elliot Page, who revealed in December that he is trans, and contrary to expectations, he received a lot of support and his life has improved since he opened up to the world. .

Don’t leave without reading: Tom Hiddleston reacts to Loki’s reveal as a gender-fluid character