Nickelodeon Releases Song Where Drag Queen Explains LGBT Colors To Kids



Nickelodeon and Drag Queen Nine West explain the meaning of the LGBT flag to children with a song.

Photo: Jasmin Sessler / Unsplash

We are in Pride Month and several companies in the entertainment industry have shown their commitment to giving more representation to the LGBT community in their original productions.

The latest example is a children’s video normalizing “queer” and “trans” people played by drag queen Nina West who launched the Nickelodeon children’s television network.

The song is titled “The Meaning of Pride.” and with the help of fun animations show the children the meaning of each color of the rainbow, also including the colors that represent transgender people and racial diversity.

Red means life, because living is a gift. Orange means healing, and we have to keep working to heal the world and heal ourselves. Yellow means sunlight, because you have to shine a lot. Green means nature and we have to fight to make our Earth a vibrant home for life. Blue means harmony working together. Purple means spirit, believing that you have the power and strength in yourself to do what you dream of.

Without a doubt, this action caused a stir in social networks with positive comments and applause from the community, who They applauded that the issue of diversity is being instilled in children.

It seems that the struggle of the LGBT community is little by little giving results; so it has more and more strength to go further and further if these large companies continue to influence the issue.