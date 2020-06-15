Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

SpongeBob is one of the most popular characters in cartoons and so it has been inevitable that there are those who ask themselves questions about their sexual orientation. It is for this reason that many caught the attention that Nickelodeon confirmed that he is a character that is part of the LGBTQ + community.

What happens is that Nickelodeon published a tweet to celebrate the LGBT Pride Month, a month in which the United States celebrates the sexual and gender diversity that exists in society. In the post, Nickelodeon shared footage of SpongeBob, Korra from The Legend of Korra, and actor Michael D. Cohen, who appears in Henry Danger.

The company’s publication is accompanied by the message « Celebrating Pride with the LGBTQ + community and its allies, this month and every month. »

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ + community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h – Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

Does this mean that SpongeBob is gay?

If you’re a fan of Nickelodeon productions, you know why Korra and Cohen appear in this post. After all, it is a fact that the protagonist of The Legend of Korra is bisexual, while Michael D. Cohen confirmed that he is a transgender man who made his transition over 20 years ago.

But what does all this mean for SpongeBob? Many have taken it as a sign that he is gay. After all, suspicions about his sexual orientation have been around almost since he debuted. There are also those who simply believe that it is there representing allies of the LGBTQ + community.

However, SpongeBob’s sexual orientation had already been revealed years ago. We say this since in 2005 Stephen Hillenburg, creator of the character, confirmed to People in 2005 that SpongeBob – like other characters in the cartoon – is asexual. This makes him a member of the LGBTQ + community.

« We never pretended they were gay. Rather I consider them almost asexual. We are just trying to be fun and this has nothing to do with the show, ”Hillenburg said when speaking about SpongeBob’s sexuality.

