For many years, users have speculated on the sexual preferences of one of Nickelodeon’s most iconic people. We are talking about SpongeBob.

Now everything seems to indicate that the brand behind this popular animated character has decided to demolish all the myths around the inhabitant of Bikini Bottom and his preferences.

Confirmed: SpongeBob is gay

Through its official Twitter account, the children’s channel sent a message to commemorate LGBT Pride Month, which shows some of the most popular characters in its programming.

In addition to mentioning SpongeBob, the channel has referred to Henry Danger’s Schwoz Schwartz and Legend of Korra’s spin-off of Avatar, Korra, who although in those respective series and productions have not openly expressed their sexual preferences, today they are they reveal themselves as gay in the same way as the yellow character.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ + community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h – Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

The movement of the brand, although simple, has generated special acceptance adaptation among audiences, who in various messages have applauded the Nickelodeon initiative.

Until the moment of the closing of the note, the publication had a total of 98.3 thousand retweets, 285.2 thousand likes and little more than 30 messages.

The importance of diversity

In the same way that the latest movements related to racial inclusion and the fight to find discrimination have shown, brands seem to be forced to join much more social topics of conversation with actions that actually demonstrate the commitment of companies with said causes.

Recall the findings of a recent study signed by 4A which indicates that 67 percent of marketers believe that changing values ​​are making brands more interested in corporate responsibility and value-based marketing, while Consumers say they welcome those brands that take a positive stance on issues such as the fight against racism, inclusion or equality.

In this way, the commemoration of LGBT Pride Month is located for brands as a great opportunity to connect with their audiences.

Thus, in recent weeks, we have seen how many brands have carried out various initiatives to demonstrate their support for the LGBT community.

In recent weeks, Skittles indicated from their social networks, the classic colors of soft candies as well as that of their packaging will disappear at least during the last month.

In this way, the colorful packaging as well as the classic Skittles “rainbow colors” will be omitted to make way for a white and black packaging with small touches of red as well as gray lunettes with a white “S” in the center.

With these modifications, the consumer will not know if the sweet they eat is strawberry, orange, lemon, green apple or grape, a game through which the firm seeks to reinforce the message about the value of the interior and state that « only #OneRainbow matters ».

The value of the pink market

For brands, this type of action is aligned to generate empathy with a group of consumers that is especially valuable in terms of the market.

The figures around this population segment make clear the reasons that move more and more companies to join this peculiar celebration.

According to data from the LGBT Capital, the pink marketer is worth 660 billion dollars worldwide.

It is estimated that the LGBT community located in the United States is the one with the greatest purchasing power in the continent, with $ 900 billion a year and 20 million people; Then comes Brazil, which spends $ 120 billion a year with 13 million citizens and, thirdly, Mexico, with an annual expenditure of $ 65 billion by 8 million people.

Thus, specifically, the organization stresses that it is estimated that 8% of the world population (about 500 million is people) belong to this market segment, which have a joint purchasing power close to 3.7 trillion dollars a year.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299