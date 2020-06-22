SpongeBob came out of the closet! On the occasion of LGBTQ + Nickelodeon Pride Month, the American television channel aimed primarily at children and teenagers has released a message confirming SpongeBob as part of the community.

Through Twitter, the company confirmed the news that has caused a stir online, although it did not say verbatim that SpongeBob is gay; Korra (Avatar) and Schwoz Schwartz also appear.

For many years, the audience had doubts about Bob’s sexuality, because he has never had a love relationship with any female being in the cartoon.

« Celebrating #Pride (pride) with the LGBTQ + community and its allies this month and every month, » wrote Nickelodeon alongside the image of the three characters, which appear in a background in the colors of the rainbow.