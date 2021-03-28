Nickelodeon censors two episodes of SpongeBob for inappropriate content – Tomatazos

sponge Bob is one of the most popular animated series since its debut on television in 1999 with twelve seasons on the air on the official Nickelodeon channel, open television, in DVD format and streaming through Netflix, in addition to the recent arrival of Paramount Plus . Although the series has managed to stay current continuing with the same success of the early 2000s, it has also been involved in various controversies.

In 2005 he began a campaign against the creators of these cartoons, incited by a group of Evangelicals in the United States; These would have denounced that SpongeBob was promoting homosexuality in children, however, Stephen Hillenburg would respond that his characters have never had anything sexual despite the fact that for years there are those who say that Patrick and Bob are a couple.

It is important to mention that in the creation of stories for the screens, couples are constantly used, especially when it comes to comedy, but they should not always be a sexual partner, it could be any type of friendship, family relationship, etc. Outside of the issue of the orientation of the inhabitants of Bikini Bottom, a new dilemma has recently emerged that led Nickelodeon to decide to remove two episodes from any of its official platforms.

During an interview with IGN, the company representative spoke about how important it was to eliminate those episodes due to the conflicts that they could generate in the current reality; the first of them is the chapter of Mature Crustacean (Mid-Life Crustacean), where Mr. Krabs is in what appears to be a midlife crisis, refuses to grow old and decides to venture out with SpongeBob and Patrick to do youthful things.

All his activities are not what the owner of the Krabby Crustacean expects until Pat proposes to go and steal women’s underwear, where the victim turns out to be Mr. Krabs’ mother and he ends up punished in his old room from when he was a child. Although the episode has not been broadcast on television for a couple of years, it was still available digitally and in the special collection that launched with the first 100 episodes of the series.

Mature Crustacean has been out of [transmisión] since 2018, following a standards review in which we determined that some elements of the story were not appropriate for children.

Because the episodes come in pairs, The Great Snail Race (The Great Snail Race) that came together with the aforementioned chapter, has also disappeared from some platforms, although it continues to be broadcast on television. The second episode that Nickelodeon decided to cancel is one of the most recent belonging to season 12 called Kwarantined Krab; This was produced in 2019 and released in 2020, however, they have decided to remove it due to the sensitivity of the subject.

In Kwarantined Krab, which had not yet premiered in Mexico, Mr. Cangrejo contracts a very contagious disease and must be quarantined, but he refuses and takes a wild attitude, beginning to spread the virus. This was what the Nickelodeon representative stated about this chapter.

Kwarantined Krab focuses on the story of a virus, so we have decided not to transmit it due to the sensitivities surrounding the real world global pandemic.

Mature Crustacean It is still available on YouTube, while the latter only has a few video clips.