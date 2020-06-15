Nickelodeon celebrates LGBTQ + Pride with SpongeBob as the protagonist | INSTAGRAM

The famous children’s television channel Nickelodeon has recently posted a Tweet to celebrate LGBTQ + Pride in a very peculiar way.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

In the publication, they show us their beloved channel characters who belong to this group, and what a surprise the followers were, because they confirmed that our beloved yellow friend: SpongeBob, is one of their stars who is among them.

The television station, through a Tweet, shared the message « Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ + community and its allies this month and every month », accompanied by some images of their characters, which included the protagonist of the post, SpongeBob.

You may also be interested: Las Lavanderas will have a miniseries and they already have producers

In addition to our charming yellow friend, there are: Korra (Avatar) and Schwoz Schwartz, who thanks to the great edition show off the colors of the rainbow.

These incredible illustrations were created by Ramzy Masri, an American artist who highlights the color of the universe through the rainbow in his works. Masri has captivated the world with his way of capturing photographs and on Instagram he has more than 132 thousand followers.

Read also: Hey Arnold: know the terrifying origin of the animated series

For its part, the announcement has caused numerous reactions on Twitter, where fans express that they have been excited and, in some cases, little surprised, since this statement has been waiting for it for a long time.

So quickly the social networks were flooded with more than funny memes about it, indicating their false surprise when they heard the news, as well as many others where Sponge and Patrick appeared dressed as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, among others.

SpongeBob is a Nickelodeon animated series, created by Stephen Hillenburg and released in 1999. The main character is Bob, a yellow sponge who lives on a pineapple in the city of Bikini Bottom, always accompanied by his pet: the snail Gary and his close best friend, the starfish, Patricio.

With whom, to be honest, most of us on some occasion assumed that what they had was something deeper than a simple friendship and now it may actually be so.