Nickelodeon celebrates 25 years of ‘Blue’s Clues’ with film

MEXICO CITY

Nickelodeon plan a new movie with the stars of ‘Blue’s Clues & You!‘to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original show that it was a mainstay for the chain for several years.

The film, which begins production this summer, will follow Josh and Blue on a trip to New York. to audition for a Broadway musical. It’s unclear when it will be ready, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Nickelodeon has other activities planned to commemorate the September 8, 1996 premiere of “Blue’s Clues,” which aired six seasons of original episodes. The celebration includes a music video with current host, Josh Dela Cruz, and former ‘Tracks of Blue’ hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton.

Some original episodes can be seen on the Paramount + streaming service, and according to Monday’s announcement, more will be available for the anniversary. The show was relaunched as ‘Blue’s Clues & You’ and is currently in its second season.

‘Blues Clues & You’ will have a special episode on September 17, “ It’s YOUR birthday ”, which will allow its little viewers to celebrate their own birthdays.

*** MJPR ***