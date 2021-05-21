Nickelodeon announces that Arenita will have a spin-off film – Tomatazos

Nickelodeon continues with its plans to extract all possible spin-offs from sponge Bob. A new report from Collider reported this afternoon that Sandy, originally known as Sandy, will have her own animated film. The famous squirrel that lives under the sea will be enjoying a solo adventure and the studio is completely enthusiastic about the idea. Stephen Hillenburg’s great creation continues to enjoy a high reputation in the entertainment industry and rights owners want to make the most of it.

Arenita is a character that has remained in the hearts of fans of sponge Bob for several decades. It is a squirrel born in Texas that moves to Bikini Bottom; At first his purposes are unknown, but as the seasons go by we discover that he has a great interest in science and that his research partly keeps it in the depths of the ocean. She befriended SpongeBob from the first episodes and he often visits her to hang out, but also to cause her problems that require drastic solutions.

Sandy Cheek wears a special outfit to walk around Bikini Bottom and her house is a large space adapted for a mammal. He is intelligent, fearless and excellent at karate, in addition, he has a great taste for extreme sports. The top executives of Nickelodeon saw the enormous potential in the character of Sandy and that is why they made the decision to grant her an entire movie. The report indicates that Liza Johnson will be in charge of directing the film and, although Collider does not indicate it, it is highly probable that we will have Carolyn Lawrence in the star role, the actress who since 1999 plays Sandy.

Since 2019, Nickelodeon began with a very different line from the one they followed in previous years when producing series and movies. The president of the company, Brian robins, explained it clearly:

We have a focus on who kids are today and what they want, so we’re doing a wider variety of shows and series for them, and we’re working with new kinds of talent and producers. We have a new creative team and a renewed energy that we are harnessing to restore Nick’s enthusiasm.

Nickelodeon wasn’t able to expand as much as Disney, its direct competition in the 1990s and early 2000s, did, but boy, has it made some smart deals with other successful companies like Netflix. SpongeBob to the Rescue – 67% was one of the most recent “yellow invertebrate” projects and boy was it a hit on the streaming giant’s platform last year. Now it is Arenita’s turn to shine and everything seems to indicate that it will arrive at Paramount +, although a launch on Netflix is ​​not ruled out.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run It was directed by Tim Hill and featured the talented voice cast we all know led by Tom Kenny; On the other hand, the famous star who made an appearance on that occasion was Keanu Reeves, who played an unusual character named Sabio. What kind of adventures await us with the movie Sandy Cheek by Nickelodeon? Another SpongeBob related project that is on the way is The Patrick Star Show, starring the best friend of a hamburger cook; The idea of ​​the series is a talk show led by the pink echinoderm in which you will have different guests. It will be available to the public in July of this year.

Sandy’s movie has no release date yet.

