Nickelodeon actress asks soldiers to “march with us” during protests

Keke Palmer, actress known for her work in Nickelodeon, led a passionate exchange between protesters and soldiers of the National Guard during one of the many protests on Tuesday afternoon during the Blackout tuesday.

26-year-old Keke Palmer joins protests by George Floyd and #BlackLivesMatter

The actress of Nickelodeon seemed to engage in meaningful conversation with the soldiers of the National Guard this Tuesday in The Angels, when I speak against the president’s rhetoric Donald trump and requesting that armed officers march with protesters.

In a clip that has now gone viral, posted by NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz, Keke Palmer can be heard addressing a May 29 tweet posted by President Donald Trump in which he wrote “when the looting begins, the shooting begins. “

“There is a president who talks about the Second Amendment as a resource for people to come here and use firearms against protesters. This is the message we are seeing,” he says. “You have to pay attention to what is happening. We have a president who is trying to incite a racial war, and when the borders are closed. We cannot leave. There are people here who need your help. This is when and you can join with the community, with society, to stop government oppression. Period. We need you. “

Keke Palmer addresses American soldiers

Upon hearing the words of the Nickelodeon actress, one of the welders said, “I agree with you.” Keke Palmer requested: “March with us. March beside us. Gather your people. March beside us. Let the revolution be televised. Come to our side and show us what you are here for us. Let’s just do it. We start to march and you march with us ”.

This is the thing. The underlying message has been “You don’t matter. Your opinion doesn’t matter. Your LIFE doesn’t matter. ” and that has been communicated through the systematic bondage AND the outright VIOLENT crimes and dismissal of black lives. – Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer)

May 30, 2020

The crowd that formed the peaceful protest, many of whom surrounded the scene with telephones to record the action, began to cheer, applaud and chant: “March with us!”

Another soldier later explained that they were not allowed to leave their post due to orders to control that section, so he offered to walk down the block through the next intersection. “A great message will be sent,” replied Keke Palmer. When he said he also had to stay to protect business, she said, “I’m speechless.”

Then another woman asked the same soldier to “kneel,” a request she accepted.

