Nickel scattering would have caused the great Permian extinction

The dispersion of large amounts of nickel in the atmosphere and the oceans would have played a decisive role in the great extinction of species that occurred at the end of the Permian. This has been discovered by an American scientist, who could have found the missing piece to explain how this extinction really happened.

The most serious mass extinction event on our planet ended with more than 90 percent of the marine species on Earth and 75 percent of the terrestrial species.

Although scientists had previously hypothesized that the late Permian mass extinction, which took place 251 million years ago, was caused by large volcanic eruptions in the region that is now Siberia, they could not explain the mechanism by which these eruptions ended with so many different species, both in the oceans and on land.

Associate Professor Laura Wasylenki, from the Northern Arizona University School of Earth and Sustainability and the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, is co-author of a paper in Nature Communications titled ‘Nickel Isotopes Bind Aerosol Particles from Traps Siberians with the Final Permian Mass Extinction ‘, in collaboration with Chinese, Canadian and Swiss scientists.

The paper presents the results of nickel isotope analyzes performed in Wasylenki’s laboratory on late Permian sedimentary rocks collected in Arctic Canada.

The samples have the lightest nickel isotope ratios ever measured in sedimentary rocks, and the only plausible explanation for this is that eNickel comes from volcanic soil, was probably carried by aerosol particles and then deposited in the ocean, where the chemistry of seawater drastically changed and severely disturbed the marine ecosystem.

“The results of the study provide strong evidence that the nickel-rich particles became aerosolized and widely dispersed, both through the atmosphere and in the ocean,” Wasylenki said.

Nickel is an essential metal for many organisms, but an increase in their abundance would have caused an unusual increase in the productivity of methanogens, microorganisms that produce methane gas. The increase in methane would have been tremendously damaging to all oxygen-dependent life, “adds the scientist.

“Our data provide a direct link between the global dispersion of nickel-rich aerosols, changes in ocean chemistry, and the mass extinction event,” Wasylenki said.

«The data also show that environmental degradation probably started long before the extinction event, perhaps starting as early as 300,000 years before that date. Before this study, the connection between Siberian trap flood basalt volcanism, marine anoxia, and mass extinction was quite vague, but now we have evidence for a specific destruction mechanism. This finding demonstrates the power of nickel isotope analyzes, which are relatively new, to solve long-standing problems in geosciences, “he added.

Wasylenki, who joined NAU in 2018, was previously an igneous petrologist and later a specialist in the growth and biomineralization of calcite crystals. He now focuses on the use of stable isotope geochemistry of metals to address geological, environmental and biological issues.

Many of his recent and current projects have investigated the effects of metal isotopes at solid-fluid interfaces, particularly during the adsorption of metals to mineral oxyhydroxide particles.

This work has implications for ancient and modern geochemical cycles and environmental transport of metals.. Wasylenki’s laboratory group, called the Systematic Experimental Study and Analysis of Metals in the Environment (SESAME Laboratory), focuses on two main research topics, the cycle of transition metals in ancient and modern oceans and the environmental transport of toxic heavy metals.

