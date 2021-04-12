Nick Tarabay shares another look at Eclipso in Stargirl season 2

A few weeks ago, The CW chain launched a promotional image of the second season of “Stargirl” that left a first image of one of the villains of the new season. That was the first official image of Eclipso, which will be played by Nick tarabay. Now, we get a fresh look at the villain from the set from the actor.

The other day, Tarabay posted a short video of himself on the set of “Stargirl” on Twitter to announce that he was about to shoot the “last scene,” ending his work on the DC series. We see the actor characterized as Eclipso, including a look at his gloves that, as he says, with the “magic of the cinema” look a little different.

Ladies and gentleman, it’s a wrap !! ECLIPSO @stargirl_cw is out and your nightmares coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Zo7eZRad15 – Nick E. Tarabay (@nicktarabay) April 8, 2021

Eclipso, an existing character in the comics, will be an important villain in the second season, as already advanced by the end of the first season when Cindy Burman (Meg Delacy) located the Black Diamond in which Eclipso has been trapped. Geoff Johns has already been advancing that for the Justice Society of America that Courtney Whitmore re-formed, it would be a “different, darker, more terrifying threat.”

A little over a week ago we also learned that lead actress Brec Bassinger finished shooting her scenes for season two, hinting that the end of principal photography for season two was nearing. At the moment, the second season continues without a specific release date but they did say that it would arrive this summer on The CW.