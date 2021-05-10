Nick Spencer’s Captain America Volume 1. Captain Anti-America

Steve Rogers has had to give up his mantle as Captain America and the chosen one has been Sam Wilson, his previous partner under the identity of The Falcon. Panini Comics collects in a luxurious volume the first story arc of the new Capi, which faces not only the villains but also the acceptance by the public.

That which comes to mean

Symbols are difficult to substitute. We get so used to what we have, as established dogma, that seeing plausible changes becomes difficult to digest, especially when racism, intolerance or xenophobia make an appearance in a society so attached to freedom as to an exacerbating classism . Captain America is the example to be followed by those who dream of a better United States, but it is also an image that can be blurred, that can come to represent a racial supremacism, that does not seem to remember that the creation of Cap arose precisely to fight against the totalitarianisms that Nazism and Fascism represented in the 1940s.

Steve Rogers was not only the symbol for wearing the uniform or the shield, for representing the stars and stripes of the American flag. Rogers has exemplified honesty, common sense and the interests of his own above the political plots. Not only is he white, his resume is immaculate, the modern incarnation of the Secret Empire has not yet happened, which made quite a few, ignorant of reality and believers in the corruption of their hero change their minds. For Sam Wilson it is not easy to pick up the legacy of Captain America. He has his own way of thinking, his ideals and also belongs to one of the minorities that populate the United States, with what that encompasses. The breeding ground for this new career of Captain America is served.

Complementary activity

In these pages we do not only have numbers of the Sam Wilson Captain America collection, but in One Shots under the name Avengers, but with hardly their presence, they are where we witness the first interaction with Pleasant Hill, a heavenly place that hides a reality much darker than it seems a priori. The moral implications of such a place are going to give a lot to talk about. Although part of a seemingly innocent premise, the results are entirely reprehensible and are going to splash SHIELD extensively.

Screenwriter Nick Spencer received a poisoned balloon from Cap’s former manager, Rick Remender. Far from backtracking, or looking for a different path, he decided to build on the foundations he found to build a solid building with Sam Wilson in the role of Captain America in Marvel Now !. It was not easy to focus on the career of the new standard-bearer but the solution was to give him his own entity, not to offer the same with a new coat of paint. This Cap had to awaken mixed feelings but assert himself as the most.

The drawing

The drawing by the Spanish Daniel Acuña helped to present the new stage under a different prism, less defined than the stroke of his predecessors, great stars of the medium such as Romita Jr., Carlos Pacheco or Stuart Immonen. But this Captain America needed a new vision of his own that would make him unique and Acuña manages with his roughest stroke to bring us closer to a different reality, to a hero who needs to vindicate himself, to show himself worthy of the uniform but at the same time with his own character, different ideas but the essence of what it represents elevated above the race.

A new Cap was making his way and he shouldn’t have done it so badly when he received the accolade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the series Falcon and The Winter Soldier. That path must still be followed by actor Anthony Mackie on the screen, what happened in the comics is already history and good within La Casa de las Ideas.

Marvel Now! Deluxe. Nick Spencer’s Captain America 1

Url: Panini Comics

Author : Nick Spencer, Daniel Acuña, Jesús Saiz, Paul Renaud, Joe Bennett, Mark Bagley

ISBN: 9788413348285

Number of pages : 360

Description : When Steve Rogers stopped being Captain America, he chose his old partner The Falcon to replace him. But Sam is not Steve. Public opinion is not on your side and fate will place you in one of the most complex situations you have ever experienced. In the seemingly peaceful town of Pleasant Hill, a crisis like no other is about to erupt.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

3.5 3.50 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)