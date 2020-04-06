The NBA is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and although the suspension will not last forever, it is not known when the season will be played again and if it will be completed or decreed null. However, the teams seem to still be thinking about how to win the league when it resumes, even with variations in the playoff format. This is the case of Toronto Raptors.

It is that the current champions of the league continue to bid for the ring even with the marches of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green and their coachNick Nurse, trusts his team to repeat the feat of last year. In dialogue with several reporters by video call, Nurse warned that “we will be ready for whatever they throw at us” and that “I don’t think it matters (how the playoffs will be played). What really matters is that we will attack the title in the format that is presented and that we will go for it ”

Whether in an isolated city, behind closed doors or at the end of the year, Nurse considers that it would be necessary to continue playing and said that he is working in the playoffs as if they were tomorrow: “When we reached March 1, we had a preparation plan for the playoffs that started. ” In addition, he added that “We separate the teams between the members of our staff and they prepare beautiful hours of video sessions, very detailed”

Finally, Nurse stated that “the coaches have started with this and we will continue it. The only difference is that there are no in-person meetings, but my staff sends me the edited videos and I will watch them while I talk to them on the phone. ” Undoubtedly, the champion coach does not waste time and gets ready for some playoffs that although he will not know if they occur, he is confident that he can win.

