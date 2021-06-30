Nick Kyrgios qualifies for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/30/2021

On at 18:00 CEST

The Australian player Nick kyrgios, number 60 of the ATP, won in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon by 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1 and 9-7 to french Ugo Humbert, number 25 in the ATP and seeded number 21. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

Humbert managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while Kyrgios managed it 5 times. Likewise, the Australian tennis player achieved 69% in the first service, 6 double faults and made 70% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 67%, he committed 9 double faults and got 64 % of service points.

Kyrgios will face off in the final 30s of the tournament with the Italian player Gianluca Mager, number 77.

This championship takes place in London between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 players participate in this competition and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who have passed the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.