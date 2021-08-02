Nick Kyrgios: “Mine was 20 times more serious than Osaka’s”

Last week he was in the ATP 250 in Atlanta and this week he competes in the Washington ATP 500. We are not dreaming, it is Nick kyrgios playing two tournaments in consecutive weeks. The Australian seems to want to have fun on this hard-court American tour, although on his Media Day a few hours ago he left several statements that suggest that his professional career could be hanging by a thread. The one from Canberra talks about his current mood, his goals on the track, even rescues all the demons he overcame in his early days on the ATP Tour.

In love with washington

“I have always felt at home here. I remember the first time I came to play the tournament, everyone welcomed me with hugs, it was like I was playing in Australia, so it made me feel very comfortable. I love the fans, I’m happy to see the city totally open and the tracks with full capacity, it’s amazing. You can feel that energy on the pitch, so it’s great to have a packed stadium to enjoy it. “

Did you miss the circuit?

“Honestly, I don’t miss him so much anymore. It’s good to be back, of course, especially in these tournaments where I’m so comfortable and there are a lot of people, hopefully everything goes well. Instead, the situation is still crazy, every time I play a tournament I feel those vibes that tell me that this could be the last time I am here. In Atlanta I felt the same. It’s like I don’t know where I am, I feel weird, I feel weird about my career right now. Seeing the fans again is the best part of being back, seeing all their support ”.

He just wants to have fun

“I feel like I’m no longer playing for myself, but for many people who can identify with me. When I was young I didn’t have any goals of winning Grand Slams or anything like that, I didn’t love this sport. That ended up turning into a good thing, I guess, as he beat the best on the circuit, even some titles. I feel like I have been quite iconic in the sport for the simple fact of doing things my way, now I see that the gap between tennis and basketball is not that wide. At the moment I enjoy playing, it is pure fun, I like being with the fans, talking with them, knowing what they do. Some of the best memories of my career are with them ”.

No talking about goals

“I go at my own pace, I’m not competing with anyone, I don’t feel like I have to climb the rankings or win any tournaments. I’m doing it my way and that’s how I deal with it every day. Here I can come and cheer up all the fans with a simple training, involving them and making them part of the tournament. At the beginning of my career I had coaches who would tell me what to do, how to do it, and how many to improve in the ranking. Now, honestly, I don’t think about any of this. I do what I want, I flow, I play some tournaments and I have fun when I can.

He also suffered from mental health

“I only played five tournaments in two years, but if you look on social media there are accounts that post about me every two weeks. If I’m so bad at sports, why am I being promoted so much? Deep down I know I’m great at sports, personalities like that are needed, although early in my career I received a lot of hate, racism and other nonsense from some fans, it made me stronger mentally. Something similar to Naomi Osaka happened to me, now that it is fashionable to talk about mental health, but in my opinion mine was 20 times more serious. They usually have good press, they do not receive hate messages or historical fines. This sport was about to take me to a dark side, which happened for a while, mentally it was very hard at only 18 years old: he was one of the best known players in Australia and one of the most criticized by the media. Now I am 26 years old, I am old enough to know that everything is shit, tennis had a hard time embracing a personality like mine ”.